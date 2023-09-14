The Lamoille girls’ soccer team officially has a winning record, and the boys are all tied up on the season.
Here’s how the Lancers fared this week:
Sept. 11
Lamoille 2, Thetford 0
The Lancers scored twice in the first half and never looked back.
Hannah Johnson stole the ball from the opposing keeper about 25 yards from the outside box and chipped it in for a goal within the first 15 minutes of the game, said coach Amy Sparks.
Ila Rankin scored the team’s second goal on an assist from Iris Jones.
Goalie Hailey Fichtner shut out Thetford with 8 saves.
Sept. 8
BFA-Fairfax 4, Lamoille 2
Lamoille went down 2-0 in the first half of the game but started its attempted comeback in the second on a goal from Rankin with an assist from Ila Campbell.
Lamoille would score again in the last few minutes of the game on a goal from Jade Walker with an assist from Rankin, but a penalty kick and another goal put BFA-Fairfax out of reach.
Fichtner had 12 saves.
BFA-Fairfax’s Ava Ardovino had 2 goals, and Reagan Eastman and Emma Spiller had a goal apiece. Goalie Mikayla Tobey had 6 saves.
Sept. 9
Lamoille 1, Enosburg Falls 0
The Lancers narrowly beat the Enosburg Falls Hornets with a single goal in their regular season home opener, according to coach Peter Rossi.
Donovan Prive scored that golden goal on an assist from Ethan Rossi in the second half with about 15 minutes left.
Grady Rodriguez anchored the Lancer defense, Rossi said, countering several dangerous attacks by Enosburg’s offense.
Goalie Matt Brosseau had 3 saves. Opposing goalie Jacob Wiley had 9 saves.
