Basketball returned in force this week. Yesterday’s Nordic ski event at BFA Fairfax has been postponed and rescheduled for today, Jan. 27, and the U-32 will start at noon on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 22
Lamoille 47, Harwood 38
The Lamoille girls notched a decisive win over Harwood on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Freshman Evie Pirie led the team with 17 points. Fourteen of those points came in the second half on five three-pointers. She was followed by senior Emma Dubie with 7 points and 6 assists and senior Heidi Tinker and sophomore Emma LaRock, who had 6 points apiece.
Mia Lapointe led Harwood with 11 points.
Jan. 20
Spaulding 53, Lamoille 26
A resounding defeat against Spaulding occurred last Thursday.
Emma Lahocu led Lamoille with 8 points and Heidi Tinker scored 6 points.
Yvonne Roberge scored 10 points and notched 13 rebounds for Spaulding and Sam Donahue scored 13 points while recording 11 rebounds and 5 steals.
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 21
Lamoille 57, Thetford Academy 50
Lamoille secured the game by dominating the fourth quarter with a 23-3 comeback win. Liam Dearborn scored the pivotal three-pointer and was perfect from the line to secure it.
Jackson Stanton led Lamoille with 15 points and 6 assists. Elliott Tilton scored 14 points and Logan Chapin notched 10 points and 7 rebounds.
Dillon Vance and Boone Fahey led Thetford with 13 points. Fahey had 13 and Jacob Gilman had 11 points.
Jan. 20
Spaulding-55, Lamoille-48
A tough close game until the end, Spaulding ended up taking this battle in the low post.
“A hard-fought physical battle in the paint,” coach Hosea Crittenden said. “Each team gave everything they had for each possession. Great game between two good teams.”
