Spring sports are back. The girls’ lacrosse, softball, baseball and track and field seasons are all underway.
Here’s how the Lancers fared this week:
April 15
U-32 14, Lamoille 0
April 10
Milton 13, Lamoille 7
Junior Emma LaRock led Lamoille Union in the loss with 3 goals. Olivia Alexander added 2 goals while Marielle Benoite and Coco McGrail put up a goal apiece. Goalie Hailey Burt had 20 saves.
Milton’s Anna Sargent led with 7 goals, followed by Raegan Decker with 5 goals. Karissa LeClair had 23 saves.
April 15
BFA-Fairfax 23, Lamoille 8
Lamoille pitcher Quin Sheldon had a single strikeout in three innings pitched.
Fairfax pitcher Anna Villeneuve struck out three in three frames, while Abbi Langlois had 2 RBIs.
April 13
Milton 13, Lamoille 1
Milton pitcher Grace Williams tossed a no-hitter and Jessica Hensley hit a grand slam in this rout.
April 13
Milton 14, Lamoille 8
Pitcher Brady Maher led Lamoille as he struck out four and had five walks in just over three innings pitched. Stokely Puleio went one-for-three and had three runs.
Milton pitcher Carter Abell pitched two innings and had 5 strikeouts in that time. Evan Gorton went two-for-three with 4 RBIs, 3 runs and a home run. Milton had 5 runs in the first inning alone.
April 11
Burlington High School meet
Lamoille Union students erupted out of the gate into the spring track season.
Senior Barrett Freeman, fresh off a fall leading the girls’ soccer team, placed fourth in the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 13.60. Freshman Ila Rankin placed 10th in the same event with a time of 14.12 and sophomore Madison Pelletier placed 12th with a time of 14.26.
Freeman placed seventh in the girls’ 200-meter dash with a time of 28.90 and Pelletier placed ninth with a time of 29.39.
Sophomore Elliot Rowe placed fourth in the boys’ 400 meters with a time of 55.13, and Rankin placed seventh in the girls’ 400 meters with a time of 1:10:97.
Rowe and junior Mason Porter placed 10th and 11th, respectively, in the boys’ 800-meter race with times of 2:18.81 and 2:20.48.
Lamoille Union placed fifth in the boys’ 4x400 relay with a time of 4:11.19. The girls placed fifth in their 4x400 race with at time of 5:07.52.
Senior Matrix Gwozdz placed fifth in javelin, throwing a distance of 30.73 meters.
