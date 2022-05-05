Here’s how the Lancers fared last week.
Softball
April 30
Milton 16, Lamoille 4
Milton soundly dispatched the Lamoille girls on their home turf.
Baseball
April 30
Milton 16, Lamoille 9
The Lamoille boys faired only slightly better, while the Milton boys and girls ran up the exact double-digit run numbers.
Ryan Germaine was 2-for-5 and Conner Ciosek was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI for Lamoille.
Milton’s Hunter McClellan led their team hitting 1-for-2 with three base on balls and four RBIs.
Girls’ lacrosse
April 30
Hartford 17, Lamoille 1
