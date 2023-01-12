The girls’ basketball team picked up a nice win over the last stretch.
Here’s how the Lancers basketball teams fared this week.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 5
Spaulding 50, Lamoille 43
Sophomore Evie Pirie led the Lady Lancers with 9 points.
Spaulding was led by Sage MacAuley with 19 points and 9 rebounds, with Yvonne Roberge posting 11 points and 7 rebounds.
Jan. 3
Lamoille 53, U-32 44
The Lady Lancers trailed by five heading into the fourth quarter when freshman Cassi Boissoneault led a comeback that saw Lamoille outscore its opponent 25-11 to close out the game.
Junior Marielle Benoit led the team with 11 points and 13 boards. Pirie scored 16 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Boissoneault had 9 points and 3 steals.
U-32 was led by Clara Wilson with 25 points and Caroline Flynn with 11 points.
Boy’s basketball
Jan. 9
Lake Region 36, Lamoille 35
Jan. 6
Lyndon 57, Lamoille 45
Lyndon outscored Lamoille 21-4 in the fourth quarter and were led by Austin Wheeler, who scored 14 of his 29 points in that time.
Lamoille was led by Malcolm Ernst with 18 points and Gabe Locke with 10 points.
