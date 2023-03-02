Stokely Puleio

Lamoille Union alpine skier Stokely Puleio takes the gate at a high school race at Cochran’s Ski Area Tuesday in Richmond.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

The Lamoille Union girls’ basketball team bowed out in the quarterfinals, but a strong season from its young core has set the team up well for the future.

The boys went out fighting against an overmatched opponent in their playoff debut after a developmental season.

