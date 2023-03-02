The Lamoille Union girls’ basketball team bowed out in the quarterfinals, but a strong season from its young core has set the team up well for the future.
The boys went out fighting against an overmatched opponent in their playoff debut after a developmental season.
Here’s how the Lamoille teams fared this week:
Girls’ basketball
No. 2 Fair Haven 38, No. 7 Lamoille 22
No. 7 Lamoille was led by Ava Clark and her 6 points, but No. 2 Fair Haven held the team scoreless in the third quarter, and 11 points each from Brittney Love and Kate Hadwen gave them the win.
No. 7 Lamoille 38, No. 10 Missisquoi 33
No. 7 Lamoille was led by senior Emily Hutchins, who had 12 points, and freshman Alana Crittenden, who went 3 of 4 at the free-throw line and had 7 points total, helping put the team over the top to defeat No. 10 Missisquoi in the opening round of the Division II playoffs. Junior Natalie Royer gave the team the two clutch free throws to close out the game.
“Tonight was a true team win for the Lady Lancers program. We prepared for this game, and that started in practice. Everyone on our squad contributed to the win tonight, whether in practices or the actual game. It was a team effort to get to where we are today, and it’s been that way throughout the entire season,” coach Greg Davis said.
Boys’ basketball
No. 1 Spaulding 88, No. 16 Lamoille 45
Gabe Locke had 14 points and Malcolm Ernst had 13 in the opening round of the playoffs against their overmatched, undefeated opponent.
For Spaulding, Cole McAllister led with 20 points and 5 assists, and Riley Severy had 17 points and 6 rebounds.
Nordic skiing
Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton
The Lamoille girls’ team placed 6th overall in D-II team races in Ripton on Tuesday with a total of 366 points. The boys’ team also placed 6th with a total of 402 points.
