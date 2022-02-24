The Lamoille girls’ basketball team ended its season in the first round of the playdown but finished the season with two strong wins, Lamoille boys’ basketball dropped three straight, and the Lamoille dancers placed at the state championships.
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 22
No. 3 Fair Haven 49, No. 14 Lamoille 25
With a 5-13 record in the season, Lamoille was given a tough road to victory in the playdown against Fair Haven and its 15-5 record.
Feb. 19
Lamoille-52, Thetford-38
The Lamoille girls headed into the playdown with a strong performance and solid win on 11 made three-pointers.
Senior Hannah LaRock scored 19 points, sophomore Natalie Royer had 11 and senior Heidi Tinker had 10. LaRock was named player of the game.
Charlize Brown led Thetford with 13 points, closely followed by Madi Mousley’s 12.
Feb. 17
Lamoille 56, U-32 43
Sophomore Natalie Royer led Lamoille with 17 points, followed by senior Heidi Tinker’s 13 points, 5 rebounds and 6 steals. Sophomore Emma LaRock had five points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Freshman Evie Pirie and Junior Emily Hutchins contributed with five points apiece.
Royer was named player of the game.
Olivia Hogan and Alaina Beauregard put up 15 points apiece for U-32.
Boys’ basketball
Feb. 21
Randolph 69, Lamoille 66
Feb. 18
Spaulding 66, Lamoille 35
Feb. 16
Hazen 44, Lamoille 25
Jackson Stanton scored seven points and Liam Dearborn scored six points.
Hazen was led by Tyler Rivard with 20 points and Xavier Hill with nine.
Dance
Feb. 19
Lamoille’s dance team placed second in the jazz and the hip-hop categories at the state championships in Vergennes. Mount Mansfield Union’s team came in first in both, and South Burlington’s team finished third in jazz and Middlebury placed third in hip-hop.
In the pom category, South Burlington’s team finished first, Middlebury second and Colchester third.
