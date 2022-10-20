The girls’ soccer team celebrated senior day this week with a big seniors-led win. The team plays its final game of the regular season against Montpelier at home on Friday at 4 p.m.
Here’s how the Lancers fared this week.
Girls’ soccer
Oct. 18
Lamoille 1, Thetford 0
Another Freeman sisters’ performance put Lamoille up and kept them up for the win this time. Barrett scored on an assist from Logan midway through the first half.
Coach Amy Sparks noted that winning off a goal from the team’s senior captain was a great way to win on senior day.
Goalie Emily Hutchins, the other senior captain, made five saves to secure the shutout.
Oct. 15
Lake Region 4, Lamoille 2
The Freeman sisters again put Lamoille on the board. Logan and Barrett scored a goal apiece while Logan assisted on the second goal.
Lamoille took an early lead and kept it at halftime, but Lake Region roared back with three quick goals to open the second half and another later on to seal the deal.
Oct. 12
U32 2, Lamoille 0
Coach Sparks praised her team for keeping up pressure, in particular Ada Moore and Hannah Johnson for strong defensive performances despite the loss.
Emily Hutchins saved a penalty kick in the second half.
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 15
Randolph 6, Lamoille -0
Oct. 11
Montpelier 11, Lamoille 0
Football
Oct. 14
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 24, Otter Valley 6
Otter Valley may have scored on the opening drive of the game, but the BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille Bullets were already up 21 by halftime.
Shaun Gibson had two rushing touchdowns and made an interception on defense. Charles Czapski scored a rushing touchdown. Cooper Harvey and Gabe Nyland-Funke both picked up interceptions.
Kicker Hugh Johnson went 3-3 on extra points, along with a 22-yard field goal and two interceptions.
