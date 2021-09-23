While the boys look to get their feet under them, the girls soccer team at Lamoille Union High School is already taking on the world beaters.
In a nail-biter, LUHS girls soccer took on the defending Division 3 champions from Stowe into double overtime before ultimately falling in a close loss.
Here’s how that and other recent matches went:
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 21
Stowe 4, Lamoille 3
According to coach Amy Sparks, the Lamoille girls got on the scoreboard early with a penalty kick scored by Phoebe Loomis in the third minute to kick off what was a thrilling cross-town rivalry game.
Stowe, not to take a challenge unanswered, responded in minute 24, but again Loomis scored a gorgeous header off a corner kick from Logan Freeman to take the lead.
The Lancers were up 3-1 at halftime after a free kick from Barrett Freeman, but Stowe came back in the second half to score two more goals to tie the game up.
After the first overtime went scoreless, the game may very well have ended in a tie, but Stowe earned the victory off a header made off a corner kick as time wound down.
Goalie Emily Hutchins had five saves in goal for the Lancers.
Lamoille next takes on People’s Academy on Monday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m. on their home turf.
Sept. 18
Northfield/Williamstown 6, Lamoille 2
The first goal from Lamoille was a combination play scored by Freeman, according to Sparks, assisted by Loomis to give the Lancers the lead.
Unfortunately, this lead evaporated in a Northfield/Williamstown romp, but the second half still saw another goal from Loomis with an assist from Freeman.
The Lancers had 12 shots, six on goal. Northfield/Williamstown had 20 shots with nine on goal.
Football
Sept. 18
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 56, Milton 6
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille: Shaun Gibson, 7 carries, 159 yards, 3 TDs; Kenny Salls, 17 carries, 182 yards, 1 TD; Cooper Harvey, 37 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 1 TD pass; Hugh Johnson, 19-yard TD rush, 8-for-8 on point-after kicks; and Sawyer Fagnant, 14-yard TD catch.
Milton: Colin Mathis, 8-yard TD rush; Caleb Barnier, 16 carries, 53 yards; and Xavier Hess, 2 catches, 33 yards, interception.
