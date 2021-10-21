The Lamoille Union High School girl’s soccer team is making a push to stay above .500 as the end of the season approaches. Here’s how they fared in their last three games.
Oct. 19
Lamoille 3, Thetford 2
After going down a goal in minute 27, Lamoille responded with a goal by Barrett Freeman, assisted by Ren Cota, to tie the score five minutes later, according to coach Amy Sparks.
Lamoille went ahead on the first of two goals by Phoebe Loomis in minute 56.
Lamoille earned a corner kick and Loomis, with an assist from Heidi Tinker, scored her second goal of the game.
A late goal by Thetford with three minutes to go was not enough to turn around the result after Lamoille played a strong second half, Sparks said, as the team moved the ball quickly up the field and cut out most of Thetford’s threatening passes.
Essie Loomis, Kaylee White and Hannah LaRock’s strong defense helped secure the win, along with several key saves from goalie Emily Hutchins.
Oct. 16
Lake Region 1, Lamoille 0
On senior day, the Lancers played a close game, tied at zero at half time. Lake Region scored with about 16 minutes left and never looked back.
“We got the opportunity to honor our nine seniors: Kayla Turner (manager), Hannah LaRock, Heidi Tinker, Annabelle Wells, Kaylee White, Phoebe Loomis, Ren Cota, Violette Martin and Meg Bezio,” said Sparks.
Oct. 13
U-32-1, Lamoille 0
“We came close to tying it with two minutes to go but just couldn’t finish,” said Sparks.
LUHS’ record stands at 7-6 as they head into their last regular season game at Montpelier on Friday at 6 p.m.
