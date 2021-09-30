Both girls’ and boys’ soccer teams at Lamoille Union High School took on their cross-county rivals at Peoples Academy in the last week.
While the boys continued their development, the girls pulled out a win. Here’s how those games went.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 27
LUHS 2, Peoples 0
After a scoreless first half, Lamoille dominated the second half and scored two goals in the last 3 minutes to win the game, according to coach Amy Sparks.
The first goal came on a nice pass from Logan Freeman to Phoebe Loomis, the teams go-to scorer, who buried it on the ground in the far post corner.
Loomis made the second goal as well, with just 30 seconds remaining. Lamoille kicked it out from the corner and Heidi Tinker put in the air for Phoebe Loomis to head into the goal to earn the brace.
Goalie Emily Hutchins had 2 saves in-goal to keep the opponent scoreless.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 25
Lyndon 2, Lamoille 1
In the team’s most competitive game yet, the Lancers took the game into overtime before ultimately suffering a close loss.
The single goal was scored by Lamoille freshman Charlie Kells in the first half, who put one in the net from inside the 18 to tie the game up after Lyndon was first on the board.
The second half of the game was a gritty defensive skirmish, with Lamoille fending off four corner kicks from their opponents. Three minutes into overtime, Lyndon was able to put one in and go up on the hard-fighting Lancers.
Sept. 22
Peoples Academy 6, Lamoille 2
Bryce Asper led Lamoille with two goals, assisted both times by George Sullivan. Goalie Hayden Cheever led the team with 10 saves.
Ollie Nigro and Max Kuhnle from Peoples Academy each had two goals apiece and Kuhnle also racked up an assist.
“This was a great game for our boys,” said coach Jake Benoit. “The whole match, both teams were scrapping for team possession and getting forward. Peoples was able to apply pressure early and throughout the entire 80 minutes, but we proved to apply our own pressure as well.”
Though the Lancers were able to hold their opponents to 3-2 through most of the second half, but Peoples surged in the waning moments of the period with three goals in seven minutes.
“I was very proud and happy with my team’s performance,” Benoit said. “They never quit and remained positive throughout the match.”
