Track and field
April 22
St. Johnsbury track meet
Students from Lamoille Union High School and Peoples Academy both placed well in different portions of the track meet at St. Johnsbury on April 22.
Lamoille Union’s Noah Burnham set personal bests in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, taking first in both races with times of 17.0 and 44.3, respectively.
Kate Prive of Peoples placed third in the girls’ 100 meters with a time of 14.1, followed by Lamoille Union’s Madison Pelletier in fourth with a time of 14.2, the two separated by only a millisecond.
Prive took first in the girls’ 200-meter race with a time of 28.9 and Pelletier took fourth with a time of 30.4. Peoples Academy’s Sawyer Beck placed third in the boys’ 200-meter race with a time of 24.1.
Pelletier took third in the girls’ 400-meter race with a time of 1:07.7 and Beck placed second in the boys’ 400 meters with a time of 53.5, followed by PA’s Nathan Kessler in fifth with a time of 58.8.
Lamoille Union’s Anna Gale placed fourth in the girls’ 800-meter race with a time of 2:49.1 and sixth in girls’ 1,500-meter race with a time of 5:50.
Maggie McGee of Lamoille Union placed first in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles race with a time of 52.9 and third in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.
Ariana Keene of Peoples Academy placed second in discus with 23.53 meters and fourth in javelin at 23.09 meters.
Miles Mitchell and Evan Reichelt of PA placed fourth and fifth in boys’ discus with respective distances of 30.64 meters and 30.52 meters. Mitchell placed third in boys’ javelin with 36.38.
Siri Dunn of Peoples placed fifth in girls’ high jump with 1.27 meters. Peoples Academy’s Maggie Williams placed fourth in the girl’s long jump with a distance of 3.80 meters, and Mara Bowers placed sixth with a distance of 3.73 meters.
Beck placed third in boys’ high jump with 1.73 meters.
As a team, Peoples Academy placed third in the girls’ 4x100 relay race with a time of 1:04.8. Lamoille Union placed fourth in the girls’ 4x400 relay with 4:57.3 and second in the boys’ 4x800 relay race, posting a time of 9:38.1.
April 25
MMU
Spring sports season has sprung, with its usual fits and starts as Mother Nature figures out how she’s going to behave on any particular day. Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Host Mount Mansfield took the team gold for boys and girls, but the PA/Stowe boys were nipping at the Cougars’ heels.
For the boys, MMU finished with 170 points, followed by PA/Stowe with 160, with Colchester in third with 131.
Top six finishers for the Wolves in the individual events were as follows.
The Wolves smoked the competition in the 4x400-meter relay, finishing 12 seconds ahead of second place MMU. PA/Stowe has enough depth that it entered a B-team into the event, which came in third.
The Wolves also brought a ton of depth to the throwing events.
The team had four shot putters in the mix, with Miles Mitchell placing third, followed by Alex Richard, Zack Lacey and Joe Ward (the latter two tying for 5th).
There were even more discus throwers on the scoreboard, with Mitchell placing second and six more Wolves right behind him — Ezra McDonald (PR), Evan Reichelt, Ward and Hayden Smith all notched discus points toward the team total.
And the boys were on point in javelin, with Mitchell placing second, Smith in third and Lacey fourth. All three hit PRs in the event.
The boys also swept the 110-meter hurdles, claiming the top four places. Ivan Buczek was tops with a personal record of 17.58. He was followed by teammates Nathan Kessler, Thomas Gilbert and Eric Grover.
Kessler also scored in the longer 300-meter hurdle event, placing second in 44.91, for a school record in the event.
Sawyer Beck placed third in the 200-meter dash with a personal record of 24.11.
Bobby Jones set a school record at 3,000 meters, with a time of 11:49.55.
Bobby Jones was fourth in the 800- meter race. Zander Wascuch was sixth in the 400-meter race. Ethan Choularton was sixth in the 800, in 2:26.88.
When it came to the jumps, Beck (1.73 meters) and Buczek topped the high jump standings, each with PRs. And Kenique Josephs claimed second in the triple jump with a personal best.
The girls finished third in the team scores, behind MMU and Rice.
The Wolves claimed five of the six scoring spots in the 100-meter hurdles although Rice nabbed the gold, followed by the green and gold of Orly Bryan, Marketa Pittinaro, Olivia Gianni, Amelia Moeykens and Elisa Winchell.
Anika Wagner claimed gold in the shot put with a heave of 9.65 meters (Hannah Cleary finished sixth in shout put), while teammate Arianna Keene took the top spot in javelin, throwing the spear 26.26 meters (followed by Morgan Reeve in third and Cleary in sixth).
Other top six finishers for the PA/Stowe girls:
Bryan, Gianni and Moeykens finished four, five and six in the 300-meter hurdles.
The girls 4x400 relay team finished second to MMU.
Wagner and Cleary were 3rd and 4th in discus.
Ellie Zimmerman was 5th and Sadie Baranyay 6th in the 100-meter dash. Siri Dunn finished 5th in high jump and Mara Bowers was 6th in long jump. Abrie Howe placed 6th place in the 800.
Baseball
April 25
PA/Stowe at Hazen
No scores were reported by press deadline.
April 21
PA/Stowe 7, Vergennes 1
The defending Division 3 champion Wolves got their season started off right, hosting and besting Vergennes on the Morrisville diamond.
