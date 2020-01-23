In a battle of unbeaten teams, Lost Nation/Revolution beat Power Play Sports 90-69 and took sole possession of first place in the Lamoille Valley Men’s Basketball League.
Power Play was missing a key player for Sunday’s match-up and Lost Nation made the most of the opportunity. Lost Nation is now 7-0; Power Play is 6-1.
In other games, All American Foam beat Bruce Robson Trucking 64-57, Lamb Family Maple raced past Local Electric 88-55 and Petrolito Contracting bested Vermont Dog Trainer 88-75.
All American Foam and Bruce Robson Trucking are tied for third place with 4-3 records, Petrolito is in fourth at 4-3, Lamb Family is in fifth at 2-5, and Vermont Dog Trainer and Local Electric are in the basement at 1-6.