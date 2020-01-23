In a battle of unbeaten teams, Lost Nation/Revolution beat Power Play Sports 90-69 and took sole possession of first place in the Lamoille Valley Men’s Basketball League.

Power Play was missing a key player for Sunday’s match-up and Lost Nation made the most of the opportunity. Lost Nation is now 7-0; Power Play is 6-1.

In other games, All American Foam beat Bruce Robson Trucking 64-57, Lamb Family Maple raced past Local Electric 88-55 and Petrolito Contracting bested Vermont Dog Trainer 88-75.

All American Foam and Bruce Robson Trucking are tied for third place with 4-3 records, Petrolito is in fourth at 4-3, Lamb Family is in fifth at 2-5, and Vermont Dog Trainer and Local Electric are in the basement at 1-6.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.