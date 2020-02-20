The pair of local biathletes, Barton native Susan Dunklee and Morristown’s Emily Dreissigacker, were named to the U.S. national team that is currently competing in the IBU Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy.
Competition kicked off on Thursday, Feb. 13 in Antholz-Anterselva and runs through this Sunday, Feb. 23.
Dunklee, Dreissigacker and their two teammates, Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and Joanne Reid of Grand Junction, Colo., were all members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic team that competed in PyeongChang, South Korea. The alternate for the women’s team is Deedra Irwin of Pulaski, Wis.
The women’s squad headed to Italy with some solid finishes so far this season. Dunklee, who won a silver medal at the 2017 IBU World Championships, finished 10th in a 10k pursuit in Germany on Jan. 19 and Egan was sixth in a 15k individual race in Slovenia on Jan. 24. She, Dunklee, Reid and Irwin also placed 10th in a relay race in Germany as well.
Dunklee carried that momentum into her first race in Italy, finished as the silver medalist in the 7.5k sprint on Friday, Feb. 14.
Many of the IBU World Championships are televised live on the Olympic Channel as well as on NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold or they can be live-streamed on nbcsports.com and olympicchannel.com.