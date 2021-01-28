Three players from Peoples Academy and Stowe High School have been selected to play in the 2021 Twin State Soccer Cup game later this year.
The annual Twin State soccer games pit the best graduating seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire against each other in a pair of contests, one for both boys and girls.
Two of the Lamoille County players to make the team are goalies. Peoples Academy keeper Dylan Haskins and his counterpart from Stowe, Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger, are the only two goalies on Vermont’s boys’ roster.
Haskins, who won a Division-3 state title with the Wolves last fall, has been playing goalie for Peoples since joining the varsity squad as a freshman. Schaefer-Geiger was the starter for Stowe during his junior and senior seasons after moving to Vermont before his junior season.
The other Stowe player on the Twin State team is Jules Gershman, a defender who has been a stalwart and key part of the defense in front of Schaefer-Geiger the last two seasons. Together, the pair helped Stowe go undefeated and win the Division-2 title during their junior seasons.
Other local players from Vermont’s smaller schools to make the Twin State teams included Montpelier’s Leo Riby-Williams and Harwood’s Hayden Adams on the boys’ side. On the girls’ side, other locals included Hazen’s Macy Molleur, Montpelier’s Melanie Winters, Spaulding’s Madeline Benoit and U-32’s Payton Gariboldi, Sasha Kennedy and Caroline Kirby.
The Peoples Academy’s boys’ coach, Angie Faraci, was also named as one of the assistant coaches for the Vermont boys’ team. Faraci made Vermont history in 2020 as the first female coach to win a state championship in boys’ soccer.
The 2021 Twin State Soccer Cup is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 17 at Hanover High School in Hanover, N.H. Specific game times and one-day practices for the teams will be scheduled at a later date, depending partly on the status of the ongoing pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.