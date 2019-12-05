Lily Loomis of Lamoille Union High School has been recognized as one of the top soccer players in Vermont yet again.
The senior star was named to the Division 2 All-State team for a third straight season, capping off a stellar career as a Lancer.
The D-2 All State squad is a collection of the top talent in Vermont’s second-largest high school soccer division.
Loomis was also named to the Capital League First Team; three teammates, senior Grae Verner and sophomores Eliza Goldsworthy and Loomis’ younger sister, Phoebe Loomis, were named to the Capital League Honorable Mention squad.
The league all-star teams honor the best players in the Capital League, one of the toughest in the Green Mountain State. The all-league and all-state teams are selected by a vote of the coaches in the league and division.
Loomis, as a two-year captain for Lamoille and a standout all four years, finished her senior season with 18 goals and three assists. Over her four-year career, Loomis scored 60 goals.
Loomis is “one of the best finishers in the league,” said her coach, Amy Sparks. “Lily was a threat anytime she had the ball.”
Verner, another captain for the Lancers, was the starting goaltender for Lamoille again this season, and posted four shutouts.
“She is an amazing shot stopper,” Sparks said. “Her voice and direction of the defense were instrumental to the team.”
Already a two-year varsity player, sophomore Phoebe Loomis was another top scoring option for the Lancers, along with her sister.
“Phoebe became a big part of our offense,” Sparks said, scoring eight goals and assisting on three more. “One of the fastest players in the league.”
Goldsworthy led the Lancer defense in her second varsity season, playing sweeper and directing the defense in front of Verner.
“She covered a lot of ground while making sure the opposition didn’t get a chance to shoot and score,” Sparks said. On top of that, Goldsworthy’s strong leg meant she “was our direct kick specialist.”