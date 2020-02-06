Lost Nation/Revolution, the last unbeaten team in the Lamoille Valley Men’s Basketball Association went down to defeat on Sunday, 78-67.
All American Foam played an excellent game and was leading by 22 points in the second half, but Lost Nation came roaring back and tied the score with 0.7 seconds left on the clock.
In overtime, Lost Nation lost its second player on fouls, and had only four players to All American Foam’s five.
A rematch of Lost Nation and Power Play Sports, both 8-1, is this Sunday.
Other scores from the weekend: Petrolito Contracting beat Lamb Family Maple 75-68, Power Play Sports ran past Local Electric 97-82 and Bruce Robson Trucking coasted past Vermont Dog Trainer 96-60.
All American Foam and Bruce Robson Trucking are tied for third with 6-3 records; Petrolito Contracting is 4-5, Lamb Family Maple is 2-7 and Vermont Dog Trainer and Local Electric share the cellar at 1-8.
Games are played Sundays at the Peoples Academy gym; spectators are welcome.