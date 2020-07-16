Brandon Lanphear of Morrisville won the first leg of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series at the Thunder Road stock-car track in Barre on Thursday, July 9.
Lanphear won the 75-lap main event for the Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tigers; the Triple Crown series will wrap up later this summer with two more long-distance races for drivers in the division.
Lanphear grabbed the early lead from Eric Messier of Hinesburg, then fended off challenges later from Jaden Perry of Hardwick, the points leader in the division, and rookie Kasey Beattie to get the win.
Other winners July 9:
• Jason Corliss of Barre won the feature race for the Maplewood-Irving Oil Late Models.
• Cooper French of Northfield won the 25-lap feature for the Allen Lumber Street Stocks.
• Justin Prescott of Williston won the 20-lap feature for the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors, his first career victory.
Drivers will be back at Thunder Road tonight, July 16; top event will be the 150-lap Vermont Governor’s Cup for Late Models.
Results for all drivers can be seen at thunderroadvt.com (finish, name, number and hometown); here's a sampling:
Flying Tigers
1. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morrisville
2. Jaden Perry, 92, Hardwick
3. Kasey Beattie, 45, St. Johnsbury
4. Logan Powers, 31, Middlesex
5. Robert Gordon, 20, Milton
6. Mike Martin, 01, Craftsbury
7. Dwayne Lanphear, 40, Morrisville
11. Stephen Martin, 9, Craftsbury
21. Bunker Hodgdon, 83, Wolcott
23. Jason Woodard, 68, Waterbury
24. Kyle Streeter, 37, Waterbury
Late Models
1. Jason Corliss, 66, Barre
2. Matt White, 42, Northfield
3. Christopher Pelkey, 64, Graniteville
4. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott
5. Trampas Demers, 85, Shelburne
7. Marcel Gravel, 86, Wolcott
Street Stocks
1. Cooper French, 4, Northfield
2. Luke Peters, 26, Groton
3. Kyler Davis, 69, Berlin
4. Kyle MacAskill, 7, Williamstown
5. Kaiden Fisher, 18, Shelburne
8. Jeffrey Martin, 8, Morrisville
11. Tanner Woodard, 68, Waterbury
12. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott
Road Warriors
1. Justin Prescott, 44, Williston
2. Frank Putney, 78, Graniteville
3. Brian Putney, 87, East Corinth
4. Sean McCarthy, 86, Williamstown
5. Trevor Jacques, 57, Milton
10. Josh Erwin, 06, Waterbury
12. Janelle Hodgdon, 13, Craftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.