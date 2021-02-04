A pair of Lancers emerged victorious in a classic sprint race hosted by Peoples Academy Jan. 28.
Lamoille’s Maggie McGee won the girls’ race in 6:34.6 while Elias Gillen won the boys’ event in 6:01.5.
Two other Lancers, Erubey Lopez and Liam McGee, rounded out the top three in the boys’ race while a pair of Wolves, Anna Isselhardt and Linden Osborne, completed the podium in the girls’ race.
The 1.7-kilometer races, scheduled for Jan. 29, were moved up a day to avoid extreme cold and wind chill.
It was the second Nordic event of the year between the two schools. So far, the only winter sports competitions that have been held for local schools are Nordic races; alpine events are set to start soon while the COVID-shortened hockey and basketball seasons are still on hold.
Racers last Thursday skied the classic sprint course twice, with only their fastest run counting toward their finish and place in the final standings.
Here’s a look at the complete standings.
Girls
1. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 6:34.6
2. Anna Isselhardt, Peoples, 6:38.1
3. Linden Osborne, Peoples, 7:01.5
4. Gabbie Schaffer, Peoples, 8:06.9
5. Anna Gale, Lamoille, 8:08.2
6. Kaylee White, Lamoille, 8:11.7
7. Phoenix Masten, Peoples, 8:19.5
8. Emily Kimball, Peoples, 8:46.5
9. Lucy Nigro, Peoples, 9:10.2
10. Lily Walsh, Lamoille, 9:22.9
11. Mia Smith, Peoples, 9:30.8
12. Adele Ramirez-Valcour, Peoples, 9:49.1
13. Natalie Start, Lamoille, 9:49.5
14. Gigi Calhoun, Peoples, 10:35.4
Boys
2. Elias Gillen, Lamoille, 6:01.5
2. Erubey Lopez, Lamoille, 6:04.1
3. Liam McGee, Lamoille, 6:10.3
4. George Sullivan, Lamoille, 6:53.3
5. Zander Waskuch, Peoples, 7:52.4
6. Mason Porter, Lamoille, 8:41.6
7. Eric Grover, Peoples, 9:13.0
