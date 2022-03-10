During the winter sports season, much of the attention is placed on the team sports, like basketball and hockey, and although sports like skiing and indoor track are also comprised of teams, often the individual athletes are competing by themselves against nothing but the clock or the judges.
Here’s how a couple of Lamoille Union High School’s star individual athletes fared this season.
Burnham wins indoor hurdles
Lancer sprinter Noah Burnham took his winning 110-meter hurdle race from last spring’s outdoor track and field state championships and cut the distance and half, winning the 55-meter hurdle event at the 2022 indoor championships. The meet was held Feb. 6 at the University of Vermont.
Burnham said there were big adjustments to running indoors, not the least that the track is half the size of the outdoor counterpart. For one, everyone had to wear masks. He was also sick at one point, missing a meet.
He said it was tough to not be able to practice his hurdle technique because of the snow, but he stayed fit by skiing with the Nordic team and pounding away at the stationary bike.
Going into the state meet, Burnham was ranked second in the 55-meter hurdles — first-ranked was Gus Serinese from Champlain Valley Union. Burnham won the preliminary race “with a decent PR (personal record)” of 8.64 seconds. In his winning final race, he shaved .03 seconds off that.
“I tell myself that I can't control how other people do, but I can control how I perform,” Burnham said. “I went into the meet with the intention of setting a personal record, and if that meant a state championship, then great! But if not, then I did my best.”
Coach Mark Freeman said the indoor team had seven athletes, a far cry from the large outdoor squad. Burnham was something of a team leader, oozing calm.
“Noah was the first one of us to every meet and already going through his pre-meet routine and warmup by the time I got there,” Freeman said. “He has a quiet confidence about him, which seems to steady the rest of our indoor team.”
Freeman added that, while outdoor track championships are held within divisional alignments, the indoor state meet had athletes from all four divisions, which means Burnham bested the best in the state.
“Quite impressive, really,” Freeman said.
Meegan’s bronze in gymnastics
Talk about an individual sport, Kayla Meegan not only wasn’t the only gymnast from Lamoille, but she also trained and competed alongside the team from CVU. Her scores, though? All Lancer, clad in a blue leotard.
Ahead of the state championships, held Feb. 19, Meegan knew who her top competitor was: Montpelier’s Evelyn Lacroix.
Meegan, interviewed ahead of the championship, remarked at how impressive Lacroix had performed on the balance beam at a recent meet, scoring a perfect 10.
Lacroix did end up winning the all-around state title, but the beam belonged to Meegan.
The lone Lancer scored a 9.5 on the apparatus and placed third in the all-around.
