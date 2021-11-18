Lamoille Union High School senior Maggie McGee was the fifth fastest Vermonter in last weekend’s New England cross-country championship.
Racing on a familiar course in Thetford, McGee secured a top 25 finisher medal by placing 24th out of 259 runners with a time of 20:29. The packed field of athletes consisted of the best high school runners from Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Coach Jeff Beale said the race was muddy, and McGee got tripped up by a girl falling in front of her that put her toward the back of the pack. By the midway point, McGee had weaved her way around the other runners to get up to 33rd, within striking distance of the top 25. Two years earlier, in the same race, held in Manchester, Conn., McGee finished 42nd.
“The last half of the course is very hilly and plays to Maggie’s strengths; she thrives on challenging conditions and courses,” Beale said. “Maggie had a great season. Two weeks earlier she finished on the podium for the third time at the Division 2 State Championships. Finishing her cross-country running career with a top 25 at New England’s was a perfect way to end it. The dedication that she has for her sports is second to no one. She has been an incredible role model and leader for the program. I couldn't be more happy for her accomplishments.”
“I am just thrilled for Maggie,” Lamoille athletic director Tin Messier said. “This accomplishment is a reflection of Maggie’s incredible work ethic and athleticism. Maggie is the consummate student athlete and role model. My congrats to Maggie, coach Beal and the entire cross-country program.”
McGee was the only runner, boy or girl, from any Lamoille County high school — LUHS, Peoples Academy or Stowe High — to compete in the New England race. The top Vermont finisher in the girls’ race was Ava Thurston, the star runner for Harwood Union. Thurston finished third overall, with Ruth White of Orono (Maine) winning the event, with a time of 18:44.73.
