The Lamoille Union High School varsity bass fishing team competed in three tournaments this year, finishing out its second season of participating in the sport.
The Vermont Principals’ Association Classic took place Sept. 19 with 33 boats representing 18 high schools.
The Lamoille team consisted of senior Nolin Wuestenberg, junior Dustin Getty and sophomore Connor Ciosek. The team pulled in a full bag of six largemouth bass for a total weight of 12.23 pounds for a 13th place finish.
The second tournament was the state championship on Oct. 10 where the Lancers again had a full bag with six fish and a total weight of 11.54 pounds, landing them in 12th place out of 32 participating boats.
The final competition of the season was the Twin State Tournament, which was a matchup between Vermont and New Hampshire’s top anglers on Oct. 17.
Lamoille Union anglers caught three bass for a total weight of 6.76 pounds, good enough for 17th place. The top teams from this event included Burlington and Keene high schools, which will both now advance to the national high school tournament in June 2022.
Vermont high school bass fishing teams have competed for the past four years — Lamoille Union for the past two — but this year it became an officially recognized varsity sport in the state.
Tim Messier, the school’s athletic director, helped make it happen for founding team members Caleb Gale (2021 graduate) and Nolin Wuestenberg (Class of 2022).
