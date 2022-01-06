Lamoille Nordic skiers placed in a visit to Rankin Field in St. Johnsbury for a classic-style competition Tuesday, with one racer in the girl varsity division placing ahead of all the others.
Maggie McGee finished first in the varsity division of the competition with a time of 12:57. Adele McDowell finished fifth at 15:40.
In ninth and tenth place came Anna Gale at 16:53 and Kaylee White with a time of 17:11. Natalie Start recorded a time of 21:33; Anna Leigh Kayhart finished at 22:25.
The first five finishes in the boys’ varsity division all went to participants from Craftsbury Academy, though Charles Kehler from Lamoille took the sixth slot with a time of 13:43. George Sullivan placed two spots behind him with a time of 14:19.
Zeb Whitlock recorded a time of 15:12, Kaiden Boisseneault a time of 17:09, Ben Gale a time of 17:19, Mason Porter a time of 17:39 and Hayden Cheever a time of 18:21.
In the junior varsity boys’ race, Jordan Sartwell placed fourth with a time of 10:29 and Isaac Stebbins placed sixth with a time of 11:28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.