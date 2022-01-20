Last Saturday’s Nordic racing event at U-32 was canceled, but the event hosted at Lamoille Union today, Jan. 20, is on as is the event on Saturday, Jan. 22, in St. Albans.
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 14
Harwood 48, Lamoille 44
The Lamoille boys’ basketball team lost to Harwood in a close contest.
Lamoille was led by Logan Chapin’s 10 points and six rebounds, Liam Dearborn’s 11 points and Elliott Tilton’s nine points.
Cooper Olney scored nine for Harwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.