Lamoille softball players staged a miraculous comeback Thursday, May 5, pulling out an incredible win after scoring 11 points in just four innings, beating Thetford 14-13.
Down 13-3 at the bottom of the 5th inning and missing their senior first base player who was out with a broken thumb, senior left fielder Meg Bezio led the charge to get Lamoille back in the game, with the whole bench stepping up to help in the outfield and at bat, according to coach Deb Morin.
Sophomore Jada Jones had three RBI. Sophomore pitcher Evelyn McAdoo had nine strikeouts and hit a double, a single and had an RBI. Senior Olivia Demag had a home run, four RBIs and stole two bases.
Baseball
May 5
Thetford-18, Lamoille-1
Girls’ lacrosse
May 7
Stowe-16, Lamoille-7
Track & Field
May 5
North Country Union High School Meet
The girls from Lamoille Union High School placed at the track and field meet at North Country Union High School last week.
Junior Barrett Freeman placed first in the girls’ 100-meters with a time of 13.00 and Madison Pelletier placed sixth with 13.85.
Freeman also placed first in the girls’ 200-meter race with a time of 27.83. Logan Freeman placed fifth with 30.14.
Pelletier placed first in the 400-meters with 1:04.89 and Lidia Lehoullier came in sixth with a time of 1:15.99.
Ada Moore and Kaylee White came in first and second, respectively, in the 800-meter race with times of 2:41.72 and 2:43.03.
In the girls’ 3,000-meter race, Maggie McGee won with a time of 10:57.04. McGee also finished fifth in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles race with a time of 18.36 and second in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles with 52.18.
The Lamoille girls took first place in the 4x100 relay with a time of 54.26 and the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:29.51.
Noah Burnham placed first in the boys’ 100-meter race with a time of 16.66 and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with 46.86.
