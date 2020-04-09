Junior Shane Royer, a high-scoring guard on the Lamoille Union High School basketball team, has been selected to the Capital League Honorable Mention Team.
The all-star teams are selected by a vote of the coaches in the league, which includes some of the top squads in Divisions 2 and 3.
“Shane is one of the hardest workers on the court and in the classroom,” Lamoille coach Hosea Crittenden said. “He gets after it, and that rubs off on the other players.”
Royer is a threat to hit from long range whenever he gets the ball and he led the Lancers in scoring with 18.4 points per game.
“He had a big load to carry and he carried it well,” Crittenden said. And Royer’s work on defense made him a complete player.
“He was always in the right spot on defense and definitely was dominant on the defensive end of the court as well,” Crittenden said.
The other members of the Capital League Honorable Mention squad are Alex Emerson of Thetford, Braydon Leach of Lake Region and David Stevens of Lyndon.
Jonah Cattaneo, who helped lead Montpelier to the Division 2 state championship game, was named Capital League Player of the Year and his coach, Nick Foster, was named Capital League Coach of the Year.
• Joining Cattaneo on the Capital League First Team: Dane Buckingham of Lyndon, Bryce Ilsley of Oxbow, Leo Riby-Williams of Montpelier and Jacob Tassie of Williamstown.
• On the Capital League Second Team: Eli Dunnet of Thetford, Anthony Engelhard and Owen Kellington of U-32, Fritz Hauser of Randolph and Tyler Ricker of Montpelier.