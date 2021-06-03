It’s spring sports playoff time in Vermont for the first time since 2019. Here’s how Lamoille County teams fared this week.
Softball
Tuesday, June 1: No. 10 Peoples Academy 15, No. 7 Vergennes 9
Peoples entered the first round of playdowns the lower seed against Vergennes and entered Vergennes just in time to take the field. A tardy bus trip meant the girls had to warm up in real time, according to coach Art Lilley.
“We got there very late and didn’t have to time take batting practice or a complete infield practice,” Lilley said. “But the girls got focused and played well.”
The Wolves had 16 hits in the game, including a seven-run seventh inning to tie a bow on things.
Tiffany Parker paced PA on the mound, pitching a complete game and going 2-4 at the plate, as well. Providing offense was Shelby Wells (2-for-6 with an RBI and 3 runs), Bethany Collier (2-for-5 with 2 RBI), McKayla Watson, (3-for-5 with 2 RBI), Olivia Davison (3-for-4 with 2 runs) and Haley Michaud (2-for-3 with an RBI).
Felica Poirier led Vergennes in scoring, going 3-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBI and 2 runs.
Peoples travels to No. 2 Oxbow Saturday for round two. Game time is 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2: No. 8 Lamoille hosts No. 9 Otter Valley
Lamoille’s girls took the field Wednesday, after press deadline. The Lancers (8-7 on the regular season) played 5-11 Otter Valley, while top-ranked Lyndon stood by to play the winner of that contest on Saturday.
Lyndon is 12-1 on the season, a record that includes 8 shutouts.
Baseball
Tuesday, June 1: No. 1 Hartford 10, No. 16 Lamoille 0
Top-ranked Hartford, undefeated on the season, stayed that way Tuesday after the opening round game against bottom-ranked Lamoille.
Scoring 10 runs on nine hits, Hartford was led by a balanced offensive effort, with Zach Johnson going 2-2 at the plate with a run. Winning pitcher Alex Bushway struck out 7 and only allowed one hit in five innings on the mound.
Wednesday, June 2: No. 2 Peoples hosts No. 15 Mill River
The Wolves (9-3-1 on the regular season) could enjoy home field advantage for at least the first three rounds before they might have to deal with No. 1 Thetford in the semifinals, who they haven’t seen yet this year.
First things first, though. Peoples played Mill River Wednesday after press time. The winner of that game will go on to face the winner of Wedneday’s matchup between No. 7 Green Mountain and No. 10 Woodstock. The second round game is Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ lacrosse
Tuesday, June 1: No. 8 Lamoille 12, No. 9 PA/Stowe 11
This opening round game between Lamoille County rivals came down to the wire, as Lamoille withstood a late rally from PA/Stowe, which had chipped away at a five-goal deficit until the Lancers won the last draw in the final minute and kept the ball away from the Raiders until the final whistle.
Renny Cota led Lamoille in scoring, with 5 goals. Also scoring multiple goals for Lamoille were Savannah Aiken (3 goals, 1 assist) and Phoebe Loomis (2 goals). Kayla Turner turned away 16 shots for the Lancers in goal.
Leading PA/Stowe was Kailey Hulse (4 goals), Reagan Smith (3 goals) and Rachel Ramos (2 goals).
Boys’ lacrosse
Tuesday, June 1: No. 7 PA/Stowe 10, No. 10 Milton 4
Remember that 2019 state boys’ lacrosse championship that PA/Stowe won? The rematch is this Friday, in the second round of the playoffs.
The Raiders won their opening round in their quest to defend their title at home against Milton. And next up is second-ranked Harwood, the Raiders’ foe in 2019. Harwood has the better record on paper, at 9-2, which includes a 15-1 drubbing of PA/Stowe on May 22, the day after the Stowe prom.
“For the first time all season, I felt that the boys played four full quarters of great lacrosse,” coach Neil Handwerger said Wednesday. “I feel that we have hit our stride at the right time.”
