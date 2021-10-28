The Lamoille girls’ soccer team, led by coach Amy Sparks, capped off a solid season with a heartbreaker in Montpelier, but head into the playoffs hopeful and ready to compete. Here’s how playoff action shakes out:
Lamoille (7-7) vs. Missisquoi (10-3-1)
Oct. 27, away
A tough matchup against a higher seeded team hasn’t dampened the Lancer’s fighting spirits. Sparks didn’t want to give too much away, but did say they were locked in.
“We’re excited to be in the playoffs,” she said. “We did scrimmage each other in preseason and are looking forward to the rematch. The team will be well prepared as we have been focusing on cleaning up our defending and showing more urgency going to goal.”
Look out for strong performances from consistent scorer Phoebe Loomis and tough defense from goalie Emily Hutchins if Lancers are to advance, which happened after the News & Citizen went to press.
Oct. 22
Montpelier-2, Lamoille-1
After going down a goal at the very end of the first half, Lamoille’s Emma LaRock scored on a header assist from Essie Loomis off a corner kick from Ren Cota to tie the game with about 25 minutes to play.
Despite many attempts, Lamoille couldn’t quite make it happen and Montpelier managed to get the second goal with about five minutes left.
“Tonight was a hard-fought game,” Sparks said. “The entire team left everything on the field. Barrett Freeman, Logan Freeman and Hannah LaRock played exceptionally well.”
Boys’ soccer
The Lamoille boys ended this season on a high note with their first win but lost on Tuesday against the Fair Haven Slaters in 4-0 play-in game, ending the Lancer’s season.
Oct. 23
Lamoille-3, Spaulding-1
The Lamoille boys had their best performance of the season in their final game, a handy victory over the Spaulding Crimson Tide.
Tied at halftime, the Lancers scored at the 15-minute mark and in the last two minutes, said coach Jake Benoit. Goals were scored by George Sullivan, Charlie Kells and Dane Osborn, with his first goal of the season.
Football playoffs
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (6-1) vs. Oxbow (1-6)
Oct. 30, home
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille is the No. 2 seed going into the playoffs, and faces the 1-6 Oxbow Olympians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.