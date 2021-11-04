Girls’ soccer
Oct. 30
Woodstock 5, Lamoille 0
In a contest that was harder fought than it may have looked, the Lamoille Union High School girls’ soccer team fell to the Woodstock Wasps in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, ending its season.
Though the Lancers enjoyed most of the possession in the first half, including the last 15 minutes when Woodstock was pinned back into its defensive half, Lamoille found itself down by two at half time, according to Lamoille coach Amy Sparks.
“As the weather deteriorated, it became more difficult for players to stay on their feet and Woodstock then scored three more goals in the second half to finish the game,” Sparks said. “Although the score line doesn’t reflect it, the game was a competitive matchup of two skilled and hardworking teams. Lamoille never gave up and worked hard to try to earn a goal right up until the final whistle.”
Lamoille outshot Woodstock with 23 shots, nine of which were on goal. Goalies Emily Hutchins and Meg Bezio had four saves and one save, respectively.
Lamoille closed the game with all eight of its seniors and siblings on the field.
Football
Oct. 30
BFA Fairfax/Lamoille 42, Oxbow 12
After handily beating their lower-seeded opponent in the opening salvo of the playoffs, the BFA Fairfax/Lamoille Bullets (6-1) face a more worthy opponent in the Otter Valley Otters (6-3) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax.
