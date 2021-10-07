The Lamoille girls’ soccer team is on a roll. After squeaking out a win against rival Peoples Academy last week, the girls went on to a decisive win against Spaulding and hosted a blowout at Lyndon.
Oct. 5
Lamoille 7, Lyndon 0
The Lancers set the offensive tone immediately with a goal in the first two minutes by Phoebe Loomis, said coach Amy Sparks. Lamoille was ahead 3-0 by halftime with Loomis completing a hat trick. Logan Freeman also scored a brace with Loomis picking up a goal in the second half. Olivia Alexander also scored.
It was a team effort, with several players posting assists, including two each by Barrett Freeman and Logan Freeman; Ada Moore and Ren Cota each had one. Grace Kirk and Essie Loomis played such strong defense that goalies Emily Hutchins and Meg Bezio didn’t have an opportunity to record a save.
Sept. 29
Lamoille 2, Spaulding 1
Division 1 Spaulding fell to the Lamoille girls after a tense match. The first 20 minutes went scoreless until the Lancers took the lead on a Barrett Freeman goal, assisted by Phoebe Loomis in minute 23.
Spaulding got up on the board with a goal by Sage Macauley.
Although Lamoille outshot Spaulding, Sparks said the game stayed tied through regulation. Lamoille began to dominate in possessions and shots as the game wound down.
The Lancers scored the game winner late in the game when Essie Loomis played a ball over the top that put Phoebe Loomis in on goal with only one defender on her. Phoebe, ever the calm decider, slipped the ball past the opposing goalie.
Goalie Emily Hutchins held up the defensive end with eight saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.