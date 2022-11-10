After a statement victory over Mill River in the semifinals, the BFA Fairfax/Lamoille football team heads to its second Division III championship in two years and its third since 2019.
The team will face Windsor in a rematch of last year’s championship game on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. at Rutland High School in their quest to hold their first trophy since 2014.
Nov. 5
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 35, Mill River 14
The combined football team led 21-14 at halftime and didn’t allow Mill River to score at all in the second half.
Lamoille’s Cooper Harvey had two rushing touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass. Shaun Gibson had a 5-yard rushing touchdown and caught a 50-yard TD pass. Charles Czapski went for a 50-yard rushing touchdown.
Kicker Hugh Johnson went 5-5 on extra points.
