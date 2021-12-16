Dancers in the Lamoille Union High School dance program have won a series of honors.
Willow Snow, a senior, won this year’s Student Choreography Scholarship, hosted by the Vermont State Dance Festival. Willow choreographed and performed a solo piece to “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele.
Her piece used elements of dance to show the battle of overcoming hardships and finding ways to move forward despite numerous struggles, according to Lamoille dance coach Nichole Lefaivre.
The Lamoille Union Dance Program also formed a National Honor Society for Dance Arts this year, one of only two schools in the state to host a chapter.
The students included in the inaugural year of the society are Snow, Tyler Swenson, Emma St. Cyr, Olive Grove-Griffith, Olivia Hale, Nicole Sweet, Kitana Hudgens and Abigail Grivalsky.
Boys’ basketball
Dec. 10
Lamoille 69, Peoples Academy 60
“It was a back-and-forth game with high intensity in front of a packed house,” said Lamoille Union High School coach Hosea Crittenden. “These schools have a long history of battles on the court due to a long-standing rivalry.”
Lamoille led with 31 points to Peoples Academy’s 25 points at the half, but both teams turned on the offense in the second half.
The Lancers won the day after Liam Dearborn put up 17 points and Jackson Stanton racked up a triple double with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Elliott Tilton scored 12 points and Nolin Wuestenberg put up 11.
People Academy’s leading scorers were Ezra Allen with 18 points and Sawyer Beck with 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.