Lamoille County Little League spring baseball and softball registration is open.
Players ages 4 to 13 are encouraged to sign up and no prior experience is necessary. The season runs from mid-March through mid-June.
If you live in a Lamoille County town that doesn’t have a team, contact Lamoille County Little League as there is room for everyone who wants to play. Email lamoillecountyll@gmail.com.
