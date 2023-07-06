The Lamoille County 12U Little League baseball all-stars finished pool play in Essex Junction last week on a high note — 4 wins, no losses — leading up to this week’s Vermont District 3 championship series.

The team moves onto the single elimination series as a No. 1 seed, which will be held at Memorial Park in Stowe village from Friday, July 7, through Friday, July 14.

