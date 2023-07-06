The Lamoille County 12U Little League baseball all-stars finished pool play in Essex Junction last week on a high note — 4 wins, no losses — leading up to this week’s Vermont District 3 championship series.
The team moves onto the single elimination series as a No. 1 seed, which will be held at Memorial Park in Stowe village from Friday, July 7, through Friday, July 14.
Great defense, highlighted by strong pitching, paved the way for the undefeated performance. Expectations run high, given the team’s historical appearance in the Vermont state championship in 2021 as a 10U team.
Stowe Youth Baseball is well represented on the all-star team with nine players, Blaine Gillespie, Hugo Vanovac, Jackson Stram, Jack Bruno, Max Lund, Lucca Willett, Connor Mayo, Owen Ruane and Stevie Barnes, and complemented by Morrisville all-stars Liam West and Connor Nolan, and Hyde Park’s Sawyer Bornemann.
Lamoille’s head coach Andrew Gillespie emphasizes that the team has unfinished business, with winning the championship in Stowe this week as a next step in its all-star season.
The Lamoille County all-stars hope local youth sports’ supporters take advantage of the home field advantage by coming out to root for the team.
Game schedule at Memorial Park is Friday, July 7; Monday, July 10; Tuesday, July 11; Wednesday, July 12; and Friday, July 14. All games are at 6 p.m.
Also, coach Eric Bornemann from Hyde Park will lead the 9-11 all-star team and coach Kerry Sheldon from Cambridge is leading the 8-10 softball all-star team.
