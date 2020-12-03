Five members of the Lamoille Union High School boys’ soccer team have been named to postseason all-star teams.
Lamoille senior Liam McGee was named to the Division 2 All-State team, a squad made up of the top soccer players in Vermont’s second-largest high school sports division.
McGee and four of his teammates also made the Capital League all-league teams. McGee and fellow senior Ethan Alexander made the Capital League First Team, Bryce Asper and Erubey Lopez made the Capital League Second Team and Jake D’Amico made the Capital League Honorable Mention team.
Together, the five players helped the Lancers earn a home playoff game after a COVID-shortened regular season.
The all-state and all-league teams are selected by a vote of the coaches in those respective divisions and leagues.
McGee, who missed several early games with an injury but was a star for the Lancers after his return, finished the season with two goals and three assists from his position in the midfield.
“After being sidelined with an injury early in the season, Liam’s return to form coincided with our team really getting things going this year,” Lamoille coach Brett Sarsfield said. “His ability to cover ground, to facilitate play, and to take on defenders one-on-one was great.”
Sarsfield added that McGee’s veteran leadership and aggressive play were vital in a shorter season, as the Lancers had to find their legs under a new coach quickly.
“… his honors at both the conference and state level are well deserved,” Sarsfield said. “Always calm and composed on the ball, he gave our team more maturity and poise in possession.”
Alexander earned his all-league spot for Lamoille on the other end of the field, as one of the top defenders for the Lancers.
“Ethan is one of those players that every team needs,” Sarsfield said. “His ability to set such a great example of work ethic, of unselfishness and commitment was great for our program.”
Alexander was able to play such an important role for Lamoille in part due to his natural physical gifts. A speedster who was regularly one of the biggest and strongest players on the field, Alexander chipped in on set pieces on offense but was always able to hustle back on defense quickly, if and when needed.
“Playing in a number of roles on the backline, he did a tremendous job with one-on-one defending and was a key cog in allowing us to have success playing in a three-back system,” Sarsfield said. “Ethan is a very mature, very coachable and a great competitor that the program will definitely miss next year.”
Lopez, another senior who played forward for the Lancers, finished as the top scorer for the squad with five goals. Thrust into a new position to start the year, Lopez quickly adapted and lead Lamoille’s strong finish to the season after its slow start.
“It is not easy to learn how to play back-to-goal as a target striker, and he did so with a great positive attitude and commitment,” Sarsfield said, adding that Lopez is a “true team player.”
“He is deceptively dynamic and his ability to do the simple things well really made a difference this year,” Sarsfield added.
Asper, a junior, was the sole underclassmen from Lamoille to make the all-league teams and finished the season with two goals while playing in the midfield.
“Bryce is a true competitor and soccer player,” Sarsfield said. Asper was always one of the most dangerous players on the field and “someone every other team had to keep an eye on.”
“His ability to find the final pass and assist other teammates was a dangerous part of our attack,” Sarsfield said, adding that Asper has a nose for the goal but could and did play all over the field for the Lancers.
D’Amico, another senior, also played a new position in his final season. Sarsfield initially thought D’Amico would play up top on offense but ended up moving him back to defensive midfielder, which “completely changed our season.”
“His ability to break up plays, to track runners and do all the unglamorous defensive dirty work made a huge difference,” Sarsfield said, and D’Amico’s passing skills also helped spur many Lamoille counterattacks when the team regained possession.
“He is another player this program is really going to miss next year, and it is next-to-impossible to replace a player,” like D’Amico, his coach said.
Other athletes from local schools to earn postseason honors in boys’ soccer include Peoples Academy’s Gabe Carlson, Landon Dubie, Norris Duff, Dylan Haskins, Oliver Nigro, Tamirat Tomlinson, Charlie Veit and Tony White as well as Stowe’s Wiley Barnett, Adrian Bryan, Jules Gershman, TJ Guffey, Carson Matckie, Ben Nissenbaum, Jono Nissenbaum, Henry Riley and Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger.
Stowe Coach Shane Bufano was named Capital League Coach of the Year, Harwood’s Hayden Adams was named Offensive Player of the Year and Montpelier’s Leo Riby-Williams was named Defensive Player of the Year.
