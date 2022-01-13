Girls’ basketball and Nordic skiing events were canceled this week, but the boys’ basketball team managed to squeeze in two games last week, winning one and losing the other.
Jan. 5
Lamoille 58, Lake Region 50
Jackson Stanton put up 20 points, Liam Dearborn provided 18 and Cooper Harvey came off the bench with four game-changing points in a win over Lake Region.
Though Lake Region led by a point at halftime, the Lancers sealed it in the second half with Dearborn going eight of eight from the line as the pivotal difference maker.
Lake Region’s Montgomery Carter led his team with 20 points and David Piers scored 12.
Jan. 7
Lyndon 53, Lamoille 33
The Lamoille boys followed up the win against Lake Region with a 20-point blowout loss in Lyndon.
Logan Chapin led Lamoille with 10 points while Lyndon’s Austin Wheeler put up 22 points and Evan Sanborn contributed another 20.
