Dec. 18
Lamoille 73, Randolph 48
The Lamoille boys’ basketball team handily beat Randolph Union High School, scoring over 70 points while their opponent never quite cracked 50.
Lamoille led by 17 at the half and never looked back.
The Lancers played a balanced game with five players scoring in double digits. Elliott Tilton led with 14 points, followed by Jackson Stanton with 13, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Tyler Clark, Malcolm Ernst and Gabe Locke all put up a 10-piece each.
Levi West led Randolph with 17 points and 6 rebounds, followed by Andrew Lewis with 10 points.
Girls’ basketball
Dec. 21
Colchester 52, Lamoille 50
The Lamoille girls lost in a nail biter on Tuesday night.
Colchester came out on fire, according to coach Greg Davis, and went on an early 8-0 run to open the first quarter. The Lancers bounced back with a run led by sophomore guard Emma Larock and ended up tying the game before ending the first quarter down six.
A back-and-forth second quarter ensued, but Colchester took another run to start the third to win that quarter. Heidi Tinker scored a late three-pointer, assisted by LaRock, to tie the game and put Lamoille in position to win late in the fourth, but Colchester ultimately won the day.
“Yesterday’s game truly felt like a chess match. It was coaches making counters after counters to each other’s moves and adjustments. It was truly a fun game, no matter the outcome,” Davis said.
Tinker was the high scorer for Lamoille, with 21 points and six rebounds; Olivia Demag had eight points. Emma Dubie and LaRock each had six.
Colchester’s Ryleigh Garrow led their team with 15 points followed by Emma Litchfield with 11 and Nicole Norton with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.