Three players on the Lamoille Union High School boys soccer team have been named to Capital League all-star teams.
All three are underclassmen. Junior midfielder Liam McGee made the Capital League First Team, junior midfielder Jake D’Amico made the Capital League Second Team and sophomore midfielder Bryce Asper was voted to the Capital League Honorable Mention squad.
The Capital League all-star squads are made up of the top players in the league, one of the most competitive in the state. The all-star teams are selected by a vote of the coaches in the league.
McGee played center midfielder for the Lancers this year, his second as a starter. He led Lamoille in scoring with four goals and four assists while controlling play in the center of the field.
“Liam plays a huge role in our midfield,” said his coach, Aaron McGee. “He goes box to box all game long, playing a vital role on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”
“Liam demonstrates the ability to understand and read the game well,” McGee said. “He moves well off the ball and has the ability to control the ball in tight spaces.”
A young Lancers squad looked to McGee and other veterans for leadership this year, and the junior was voted a team captain in the preseason. Lamoille had an entirely new defense to start the season, so McGee also took on a much larger role on the defensive end.
“He always shows up with a positive attitude and a strong work ethic” while leading by example, his coach said.
D’Amico was also voted a captain by his teammates this season.
“He is a quiet leader who speaks up when needed,” McGee said.
Able to play several positions, D’Amico prefers playing out wide and finished the season with two goals and four assists.
Injuries forced D’Amico to fill in as a leader on Lamoille’s back line for part of the season, a job he performed admirably, according to his coach.
“He was still able to read the game well on the defensive side of the ball” and routinely won physical 1-on-1 battles, McGee said.
“He has a knack for going into tackles and coming out with the ball on his foot,” McGee said. He hopes the Lancers can get D’Amico back up on offense during his senior campaign.
Asper also showed versatility during his sophomore season, playing principally in the midfield but also moving back to help out on defense at times.
Asper finished the season with two goals while bringing “a ton of intensity and a passion for the game” to the team. “Bryce plays with a lot of heart,” McGee said. “He gives 100 percent effort and expects a full effort from his teammates.”