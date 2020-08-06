The bike ferry connecting the mainland to the Lake Champlain Islands reopens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 for the rest of the 2020 season.
The Colchester Causeway reconstruction project is complete.
Local Motion, the non-profit biking and walking advocacy organization that maintains the ferry, has instituted protocols to keep passengers and staff safe. Face masks will be required on board and social distancing will be maintained, resulting in 10 passengers/bikes per trip rather than the normal 20. Extensive cleaning of frequently touched surfaces will be the order of the day.
Local Motion will not be physically collecting money or making change on board or shore side. They ask passengers to leave donations in designated receptacles to help cover the costs.
Those who have already purchased season passes will receive a complimentary pass for the 2021 season. Donations to support the bike ferry can be made to Local Motion at localmotion.org/donate.
Schedule: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Aug. 12-Sept. 7 and 10 a.m.-6p.m. Friday-Sunday Sept. 11-Oct. 18.
