Peoples Academy turned in a strong season
The cooperative boys hockey team from Peoples Academy-Stowe High came up just short of adding a state title to its trophy case.
The team, ranked fourth in big-school Division 1, upset No. 1 Essex in the semifinals but lost to No. 2 BFA St. Albans in the championship game.
The title game March 11 was the final high school game of the winter season. Everything else was canceled by the coronavirus.
Other highlights:
• No Peoples Academy team was able to claim a state title, but one athlete brought home an individual crown. In indoor track and field, senior Ben Craig won the 600 meters by less than a second to claim the Division 2 championship. His time would have won the big-school Division 1 race, too.
• The Peoples boys basketball team, ranked sixth in Division 3, upended No. 3 Bellows Falls in the quarterfinals, and advanced to the fabled Barre Auditorium for the semifinals. The Wolves built a 20-point lead over No. 7 Thetford, but couldn’t hold it. Thetford eked out the win, then won its second straight D-3 title. Peoples finished the year 13-10.
• The PA girls basketball team was ousted in the Division 3 quarterfinals on a last-second free throw. The team, ranked fourth in Division 3, finished the season 18-3, but fell to No. 5 Oxbow in the tournament. Coronavirus canceled the rest of the playoffs, and Oxbow, Lake Region, Thetford and Windsor shared the championship.
• The PA-Stowe girls hockey team rallied from a tough 0-8 start to finish 6-14, No. 7 in Division 2. The team won its playoff opener over Hartford, then lost to No. 2 North Country-Lyndon in the quarterfinals.
• In Nordic skiing, the PA girls finished sixth, as one relay team was sixth in freestyle and another was seventh in classic. Individually, PA’s Anna Isselhardt finished ninth in freestyle race and 11th in classic. Eli Smith was 13th in classic for the PA boys.
Runner brings state title home to Lamoille Union
Lamoille Union’s sole winter championship came in indoor track and field.
Senior MegAnne Gilmore won the 1,000 meters in the Division 2 championships, her second state title in her high school career.
Gilmore ran a 3:12.36, faster than any other girl in either Division 1 or 2.
Gilmore also finished second in the state 3,000 meters.
Other highlights:
• Lamoille’s dance team won several regular-season meets and finished second at the state championships. The Lancers were second in both hip-hop and jazz to state champ Mount Mansfield.
• Led by sophomore Maggie McGee, Lamoille’s boys and girls Nordic ski teams both finished third at the Division 2 state championships. McGee finished second in freestyle and third in Classic.
On the boys team, Jasper Henderson finished in the top 10 in both individual races, and Elias Gillen cracked the top 10 in classic. The Lamoille boys relay team was third in both classic and freestyle races, and the girls relay team was fourth in the same two events.
• Lamoille’s boys and girls basketball teams both bowed out of the Division 2 playoffs in the opening round.
The boys finished the regular season 10-10, ranked No. 11 in D-2, and lost a squeaker to No. 6 Middlebury in the first round of the playoffs.
The Lamoille girls went 8-12 in the regular season, earned the No. 11 seed and lost to No. 6 Mount Abraham in the playoff opener.