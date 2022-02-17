Believe it or not it is time to start thinking about baseball and softball season.
All kids ages 4-12 are encouraged to sign up now for Hyde Park baseball and softball, regardless of previous experience and skill level.
Register players by March 15 to take advantage of a $10 discount. This helps organizers order the appropriate number of uniforms in time for games.
The group is also looking for volunteers, coaches and umpires. Questions? Email hydeparklittleleague@gmail.com.
Register at bit.ly/3Jtzh95.
