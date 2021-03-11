Boys’ hoops
March 8: Lamoille 48, Harwood 43
March 4: Lamoille 48, Lake Region 27
In a shortened season where every win counts even more than usual, the Lancer boys have yet to lose.
On Monday, the team battled back from a 22-19 halftime deficit against Harwood to beat the Highlanders on their Duxbury court, 48-43.
According to coach Hosea Crittenden, Lamoille was down by 9 points twice in the third quarter.
“The boys fought back and made a great run in the fourth with balanced team scoring and team defense,” Crittenden said. “I’m just so proud of the boys staying together.”
Lamoille’s Matt Selby led all scorers with 14 points and 8 rebounds, while Liam Dearborn was right behind him with 13 points. Ethan Alexander was a monster on defense, with a pair of blocked shots to add to his 7 points and 6 boards, while Gabe Locke and Caleb Gale rounded out the scoring with 8 and 6 points, respectively.
The Lancer boys took care of business Friday during senior night at their new gym, where they bested Lake Region, 48-27. The Lamoille team is stacked with seniors this year: Jake D’Amico, Ethan Alexander, Matt Selby, Shane Royer, Caleb Gale, Rusty Foss and Owen Hutchins.
Girls’ hoops
March 6: North Country 63, Peoples 41
This game wasn’t supposed to happen, but it gave the Division 3 Wolves a chance to punch above their weight after having their way with smaller schools all season, traveling to Newport on the fly to take on top-tier D2 team North Country.
According to coach Amanda Tingaud, the team was preparing Friday afternoon for a game against Montpelier, when they were told the Solons had canceled.
“Less than an hour later we had a new game scheduled,” she said. “It was a tough pivot going from ‘be ready to face Montpelier’ to ‘game canceled’ to ‘now we play North Country.’ ”
North Country’s Riann Fortin dominated, leading all scorers with 24 and three other players scored 10 or more. Double-digit scorers for the Wolves were Shelby Wells with 11 and Gracie Beck with 10.
At one point in the first half, the Wolves had battled back to an 18-all tie before North Country put together a 17-4 run to end the half.
“Our girls battled the whole game. It was a great test for us going into the final week of the regular season,” Tingaud said.
Alpine skiing
March 4-5: Districts at Burke
Lamoille Union’s Kendall Macleod was the top local finisher in the district championship slalom event on March 4 at Burke Mountain. With her ninth-place finish, she punched her ticket to the state championship at Cochran’s Ski Area next Monday, March 15. Macleod posted a combined time of 1:51:57.
Slalom winner — and appropriately surnamed — Deena Jacunski left more than five and a half seconds of cold air between her and second place Dicey Manning of CVU.
Macleod is also moving on to the state championships in the giant slalom discipline, after posting an 11th-place finish March 5, also at Burke. Her time there was 2:08.91. Atop the leaderboard, Harwood’s Gretchen Kogut edged out Jacunski by half a second, in 1:57:41.
The giant slalom championship is Friday at Smugglers’ Notch Resort. It had originally been scheduled for Monday, but the chairlift that serves the race course was under repair.
According to LUHS alpine coach Denise Krohn, all of the Lancer downhillers completed the courses at Burke. In addition to Macleod, Ila Campbell, Evelyn McAdoo and Sydney Moser competed for the girls.
Skiing for the boys were Emmitt White, Noah Burnham and Stokely Puleio.
Boys’ hockey
March 3: Brattleboro 7, PA/Stowe 1
On Town Meeting Day, the Stowe Arena served as the town’s polling place. The day after, March 3, the arena served hosted a lopsided game between the winless Raiders and Brattleboro, which is now atop the Division 2 rankings at 5-1.
In a winning effort, Brattleboro’s Gavin Howard had a hat trick to match his number 3 sweater, while helping hand Will Taggard notched three assists for the Colonels.
On the PA/Stowe side, the team pulled goalie Liam Newhouse after the first period, with the Raiders down 2, and subbed in Conor Dunne, who stopped 18 shots while letting 5 through.
Keeping PA/Stowe on the scoreboard, Ashton Tibbits managed to notch a goal in the third period, off an assist from Woody Reichelt.
