The 2020 iteration of the Wolves won’t just be remembered as state champions. The team and its coach also made history in another way.
Angie Faraci is the first female head coach to win a boys’ soccer title in the history of Vermont.
Faraci said that when she took over as coach at Peoples before the 2016 season she set a goal to become the first woman to win a boys’ soccer title. Five years later, she and her team made that a reality.
“I thank you players from the bottom of my heart for making that a reality for me,” she told her team in an email after the title game.
“I’m really excited about it; it’s been a goal. I wanted to break that seal,” she told the News & Citizen after the win while still sporting her special Wolves face mask.
Face covering for all players and coaches are mandated as part of COVID-19 protocols for high school sports.
“You can’t see my smile, but it exists,” she said.
