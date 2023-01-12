On Saturday, Feb. 3 cross country skiers can enjoy the Tour de Greensboro, a 25K non-competitive event starting and finishing at the Highland Lodge in Greensboro, starting at 10 a.m.
The tour will follow many of the Greensboro and private trails along the route, offering spectacular views and some of the best skiing in the country. Trail grooming for the event will be done by the Craftsbury Outdoor Center and private landowners. There will be a 15K cutoff for those who prefer a shorter distance.
The event, organized by Jim Fredericks, is a fundraiser for the Greensboro Association, which works to conceive, advance and support village initiatives and organizations that enhance community and protect Caspian Lake and its surrounding environs.
The event is limited to 100 skiers and will accept no day-of entries. All participants will receive an event ski hat, trail pass, post-event lunch and food along the course.
For more information or register go to bit.ly/3GK4vdQ.
