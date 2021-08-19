Attention Lamoille valley youth sports leagues, teams and clubs!
The Lamoille Area Coaching Collaborative, a work group of Healthy Lamoille Valley, is creating a youth sports community hub to connect youth, parents and potential coaches.
Each league is responsible for how it runs its leagues and practices, and youth sports often serve to protect kids from substance abuse.
That’s where the collaborative comes in. It’s a network of people dedicated to improving community through youth sports and building protective factors for kids.
To be listed, sign up here by Aug. 24: bit.ly/3iOMgrL.
Learn more at healthylamoillevalley.org/sports.
