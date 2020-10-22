Healthy Lamoille Valley’s youth sports workgroup is looking for input from all volunteer leaders, coaches, parents and interested community members of youth sports.

Healthy Lamoille Valley received a grant to assess the training needs of volunteer coaches and administrators to help support their roles as protective factors in the lives of their players, while also helping to sustain our youth sports programs into the future. Even if you are not currently a coach, but think you might consider coaching in the future, Healthy Lamoille Valley wants to hear from you too.

The group’s survey can be completed in just a few minutes and enters participants into a raffle to win one of two $100 prizes from Power Play Sports.

Go to: surveymonkey.com/r/YouthSportsCoachesSurveyHLV.

