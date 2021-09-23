This Saturday, a half century later, the folks who played in the first rugby games at Johnson State College will be the ones on the sidelines, the subjects of good-natured ribbings of scrums of days past, and the memories of boys no longer on this worldly pitch.
The 50th anniversary of Johnson State rugby will be played on a field that didn’t exist back then, at a campus that has changed its name to one half of Northern Vermont University, in recognition of a team that doesn’t exist — hopefully only for the moment, notes John Sweeney, one of the event’s participants.
“We’re going to celebrate all these years,” Sweeney said.
The action Saturday takes place on the rugby field off Gillen Road, but everyone is asked to park at the campus tennis courts parking lot and walk down the hill to the field.
John Wood, the event organizer, said things start at 12:30 p.m. with a dedication of the new scoreboard to longtime Mad River/Stowe rugby club president Shawn Hayden.
Wood noted, per college rules, only people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can attend the event.
The game at 1 p.m. features Mad River/Stowe versus Boston Ironsides. The Mad River/Stowe team has traditionally been rife with Johnson ruggers, both in-school and alumni, so this will be something of home field advantage for the boys in red, yellow and black.
After the game, there will be various programmatic offerings, including remembrances from the man who founded the Johnson State College team 50 years ago, Ward Henevele. There will then be a solemn — kind of — ceremony for the latest inductees into the Johnson rugby hall of fame. Sweeney said he’s been busy putting numbers onto classy — kind of — suit coats for the inductees to proudly wear.
Beverages to follow, because, well, rugby.
