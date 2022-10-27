Copley Hospital’s annual Gravel Moxie on Oct. 15 drew just over 100 cyclists to participate in 25- and 50-mile rides or a 10-mile family ride.
The number of participants more than tripled from last year.
Riders came from as near as Morrisville and as far as Boston.
A post-ride gathering was held at 10 Railroad Restaurant where prizes were given out to the top three finishers.
