Copley Hospital’s annual golf tournament – the 35th Copley Golf Scramble — will be held Saturday, July 9, at the Copley Country Club in Morristown and early registration is already underway.
Early bird registration includes morning refreshments, 18 holes of scramble format golf, post-tournament luncheon, awards ceremony and a tax-deductible donation to Copley.
The Scramble is a key fundraiser for the hospital, raising more than $25,000 for Copley last year.
Over the years, proceeds from the tournament have helped with significant projects including a MRI suite, surgical center and expansion of the emergency department.
Trish Rick, Copley’s vice president of development and marketing, said the fundraising tourney this year will help the hospital purchase diagnostic cardiac stress testing equipment.
“The cost for replacing the technology and equipment is $30,000 and supporting the Scramble will allow us to upgrade our current diagnostic equipment and treadmill, which helps prevent heart attacks before they happen,” she said.
Player fees range from $110 early bird special to $125 after May 31. Sponsorship packages include one or more players.
Register online at copleyvt.org/copley-scramble.
The 18-hole tournament is for golfers of all levels and experience. Assisting with the event is Copley hospitalist Dr. Steve Levine.
For more information, call 802-888-8302 or email Jill Baker at jbaker@chsi.org.
