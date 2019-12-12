The Lamoille Union High School girls soccer program has presented its yearly team awards.
On varsity, all-state striker Lily Loomis was named the team Offensive Player of the Year. She scored 18 goals and assisted on three more in her final season as a Lancer.
Madeline Benoit was named the Defensive Player of the Year, the Tony DiCicco Coaches Award went to Maple Snow and Rookie of the Year went to Barrett Freeman.
When the occasion arises, the team also names a 12th Woman of the Year, someone “who is injured but continues to support and be part of the team,” said head coach Amy Sparks. This year Heidi Tinker was named 12th Woman of the Year.
On junior varsity, Annabelle Wells was named Offensive Player of the year, Charlotte Dakin was Defensive Player of the Year, Emily Hutchins was Rookie of the Year and Mae Searles received the Coaches Award.